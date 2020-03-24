The Kintampo Municipal Assembly says it has finally reached an agreement with families of persons who died in a recent crash at Kintampo for a mass burial.

25 out of the 27 charred bodies recovered from the scene of the crash on the Kintampo-Tamale highway in the Bono East Region have still not been claimed.

The crash involved a high occupancy passenger bus and a Sprinter minibus which collided head-on and caught fire.

The Municipal Chief Executive of Kintampo North Assembly, Michael Sarkodie Baffoe, said they are yet to come up with an appropriate date to carry out the mass burial.

“We have 25 of them there that could not be identified. We are looking for a suitable date to have them all interred. The Police, MTTD, they have held themselves in readiness by way of materials and they are waiting for the appropriate date for us to inter all of them,” he said.

31 passengers dead

31 passengers were confirmed dead as a result of a fatal crash earlier in March that resulted in a fire outbreak at Dawadawa Number 2 on the Kintampo-Tamale Highway.

Some of the passengers were burned beyond recognition as a result of the crash.

There were about six survivors who were sent to nearby health facilities.

The Kintampo Divisional Crime Officer, DSP Kwabena Gbagbo, told Citi News in an interview that the crash involved a bus moving from Bawku towards Techiman and a 23-seater Sprinter.

The crash is the most fatal since the Dompoase crash which claimed 35 lives in January 2020.

In that crash, an Intercity bus collided head-on with another bus at Dompoase near Elmina in the Central Region.

The Kintampo area has seen some of the most gruesome road crashes in recent years.