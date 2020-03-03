The Chief Executive Officer of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA), Osei Assibey Antwi believes tourism is the next major resource pot for the country.

According to him, should it be harnessed, Ghana could derive maximum benefits from the sector.

Addressing participants of Citi FM’s Heritage Caravan, the Kumasi mayor indicated that tourism has the potential to exceed mineral resources in terms of revenue generation for the country.

He congratulated Citi FM for putting together the Heritage Caravan which seeks to showcase the rich culture of Ghana to patrons.

“Everybody in the whole world is now thinking about how to generate a lot of revenue so as to develop the country. In so doing, the best way to go is not anywhere but tourism. If we talk about the history of Ghana – initially, Ghana was depending on gold, the gold has done its part. Then came the time of timber, it has also done its part. We have explored the forests but very soon it will be depleted then what next? It will be tourism and that will be with us forever and ever. Therefore, on behalf of the Ashanti Regional Minister, I want to thank Citi FM/Citi TV for passing through Kumasi and the wonderful thing you are doing,” he said.

The story of the Ashanti people was told the 202 patrons of the 2020 Heritage Caravan at the Manhyia Palace Museum on day two of the biggest and most exciting road trip in Ghana.

The next stop for patrons was the Komfo Anokye sword site.

The Heritage Caravan has been running for the past four years.

The 2020 edition of the Heritage Caravan is being powered by Citi 97.3 FM and Citi TV.

It is sponsored by Rigworld Petroleum, Voltic, GCB, Japan Motors, Hollard Insurance, Ghana Tourism Authority and Guinness Ghana Breweries Limited.

About Heritage Caravan

The Heritage Caravan is a fun-filled road trip which takes place in the month of March, giving patrons an opportunity to learn about the diversity in culture, people and places, as they tour various regions and exciting destinations across the country.

This year’s Heritage Caravan is visiting 12 out of the 16 regions of the country with its 202 patrons.

The 2020 Caravan, which marks the start of Citi FM’s Heritage Month, begun on March 1 and will end on Saturday, March 7, 2020.