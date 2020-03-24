Some consumers in the Koforidua Municipality are currently facing a water shortage.

“The shortage is as a result of a pull out on the transmission pipeline which was detected yesterday (Monday, 23/03/2020),” the Management of the Ghana Water Company Limited in the Eastern Region said in a statement sighted by Citi News.

“This has affected water supply to the following areas: parts of Effiduase, Old Estate, Anlotown and KTU. Also affected are Nsukwao, Yawkyeremakrom, Asokore-Kuma, GHANASS area, Apenkwa and Monrovia,” the statement added.

The company further assured that “frantic efforts are underway to repair the line as soon as possible” and urged “consumers to make judicious use of the little they have stored.”

The Management of the Ghana Water Company Limited in the Eastern Region earlier advised residents in Koforidua and surrounding areas to start storing water while they can.

But this notice was in anticipation of some power challenges.

According to the Company, the Bukunor Water Treatment plant which supplies about 80 percent of potable water to the Municipality and beyond has been experiencing some electricity supply challenges.

The Communications Director for GWCL, Stanley Martey, has told Citi News that efforts were underway by engineers from the GWCL and Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to fix the problems.

According to him, for every hour of power loss, the company loses about six hours of production.