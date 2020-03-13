The Korle Bu Teaching Hospital has limited visits to patients on admission to only two relatives, as part of measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

At the Department of Child Health, only parents/guardians of patients are permitted to visit.

A statement from the Hospital said these measures have become necessary because “patients are already vulnerable and can, therefore, be easily infected.”

“We urge patients and their relatives to support the hospital in implementing this directive for the safety of all especially our patients and caregivers,” the statement added.

Two cases of Coronavirus confirmed in Ghana

The Ministry of Health on Thursday announced two cases of coronavirus in Ghana.

The Ministry said the persons infected involved a Norwegian national and a Ghanaian worker in Turkey.

According to the Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, the two persons who tested positive for coronavirus in Ghana have been in the country for about a week.

The report has caused fear and panic among Ghanaians who are calling for stringent measures to prevent the spread of the virus.

$100m allocated for coronavirus fight – Nana Addo

In an address to the nation on Wednesday, 11th March 2020, President Akufo-Addo said he has directed the Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, to make available the cedi equivalent of US$100 million to enhance Ghana’s Coronavirus preparedness and response plan.

This amount, according to President Akufo-Addo, “is to fund the expansion of infrastructure, purchase of materials and equipment, and public education”.

Statistics so far

Nearly 4,000 people have died globally, with China the source of the virus, and Italy being the most affected.

Over 100,000 cases have been recorded in over 120 countries.

In Africa, there have been very few cases, with Egypt leading with 67 cases, followed by Algeria with 24. South Africa has 13 cases, Morocco six, Tunisia 7, Senegal 4, Burkina Faso 2, Nigeria 2, Togo 1, DR Congo 1, Cameroon 2, Gabon 1, and Cote D’Ivoire 1.

Ethiopia is the latest in Africa to record a case after Ghana, Kenya and Gabon. Meanwhile, there have been only three deaths so far in Africa, with one each recorded in Egypt, Morocco and Algeria respectively.