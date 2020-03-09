A group calling itself Kpone Organized Youth for Development earlier today [Monday] demonstrated over what they call the poor state of the Municipality.

The youth are unhappy about the wretched conditions of the Kpone Landfill site which they claim is taking a toll on their health.

The group also protested the deplorable nature of roads in the Municipality.

The leadership of Kpone Organized Youth for Development said several appeals to authorities to address these concerns have fallen on deaf ears hence their protest.

Leader of the group, Nii Noi Tetteh in an interview with Citi News expressed concerns over the poor state of the municipality, saying the roads had also deteriorated.

“The landfill site that was given to us has become the repository for the reception of garbage from Tema , Ashiaman all the surrounding areas. This is where they bring their garbage and we are tired of it. The place is full. It caught fire not long ago. The litter from the place has polluted the lagoons.

“Our way of life has completely been altered. They have been depositing rubbish here for over 50 years. We say enough is enough. They need to shut it down and come and properly decommission the place so that our environment can be healthy for us. Look at the roads they have got. All kinds of industries are here yet they do not do anything about the roads. We deserve better than this.”

The Kpone landfill site has exceeded its available capacity and is struggling to accommodate waste from waste management companies.

There are concerns that this will take a toll on sanitation in Accra and the environment

Statistics show that Accra generates close to 5,000 metric tonnes of waste a day.

The site at Kpone receives 150 to 250 trucks a day.