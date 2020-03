Former president of the Ghana Football Association (#GFA), Kwesi Nyantakyi has been formally charged by the state following Anas Aremeyas Anas’ exposé on corruption in Ghana football.

Kwesi Nyantakyi, together with the former Northern Regional Chairman of the GFA, Abdulai Alhassan have been slapped with charges of fraud and corruption. Mr Charles Puozuing, the lawyer for Mr Nyantakyi, spoke to Citi News.