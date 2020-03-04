Former president of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kwesi Nyantakyi has been formally charged by the state following Anas Aremeyas Anas’ exposé on corruption in Ghana football.

Nyantakyi, together with the former Northern Regional Chairman of the GFA, Abdulai Alhassan have been slapped with charges of fraud and corruption.

On the charge of fraud, the state said: “Kwesi Nyantakyi and Abdulai Alhassan in 2017 in Accra in the Greater Accra Region of Republic of Ghana and Dubai in the United Arab Emirates as agents of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) agreed to act together with a common purpose to dishonestly obtain the sum of $65,000 as inducement for showing favour to a potential sponsor of the GFA.”

According to the facts of the case, private investigative firm, TigerEye PI presented itself to Mr. Nyantakyi and Abdulai as representatives of Medgulf Company Limited through emails and various meetings in Accra and Dubai in 2017.

“At a meeting held with the accused persons on 7th October 2017, at the Jood Palace Hotel in Dubai, TigerEye PI held itself out as H.H Sheikh Hammad Al Thani, his secretary Dr. Marzug A. Albadawir and other staff of the Sheikh as jointly representing Medgulf while the 1st accused person presented himself as a powerful person and a potential public officer who could influence the President, Vice President, Minister for Roads and Highways and Minister for Transport of Ghana to promote the business interest of Medgulf in Ghana.”

“At that meeting, it was agreed between TigerEye PI and the accused persons that Medgulf would sponsor the GPL with a total sum of $15 million for a 3 year period resulting in the execution of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between Medgulf and a non-existent company named as Namax Company that would represent the interests of Medgulf in Ghana. The MOU was signed by the 1st accused person wherein he was described as the President of the GFA acting on behalf of Mamax. The signature of the 1st accused person was witnessed to by the 2nd accused person.”

“It was further agreed between TigerEye PI and the accused persons that all monies paid by Medgulf into Ghana would be channelled through Fountain Savings and Loans Limited, a savings and loans company in which the 1st accused person held majority shares. Tiger paid the $65,000 to the 1st accused person as inducement for showing favour to Medgulf as a potential sponsor of the GPL and to provide businesses opportunities for Medgulf in Ghana. Tiger also paid for the cost of the accommodation and travel expenses of both accused persons to and from Dubai.”

“The 1st accused person demanded from Tiger the sum of $12m to influence the award of contracts to Medgulf in Ghana to be distributed in the following manner:

President of Ghana – $5m

Vice President of Ghana – $3m

Minister for Roads and Highways – $2m

Deputy Minister for Roads and Highways – $1m

1st and 2nd accused persons – $1m

“The accused persons made several demands for payment of the $12 million as well as the GPL sponsorship money with the promise to pay Dr. Marzug A. Albadawir, Secretary to Medgulf, $100,000 per year for 3 years as 10% commission on the sponsorship amount and $20,000 as appearance fee.”

“Tiger refused to yield to the demands of the accused persons and lodged a complaint with the police. Following investigations into the matter, the accused persons have been arraigned before this honourable court for trial.”

Not guilty

The two accused persons have pleaded not guilty to the charges and have since been granted a GH¢1 million bail.

Anas investigation

Investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas in 2018 released a documentary that exposed corruption in football administration in Ghana and other African countries.

The video triggered national outrage with President Akufo-Addo directing the Police to investigate Kwesi Nyantakyi for a possible crime of fraud after watching the documentary.

The video triggered the dissolution of the former administration of the Ghana Football Association for fresh leaders to be elected.

Fifa bans Kwesi Nyantakyi for life over Anas exposé

World Football governing body, FIFA also banned Kwesi Nyantakyi from all football-related activities for life.

A statement from FIFA announcing the ban said: “The adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee has banned Mr Kwesi Nyantakyi, former President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), for life from all football-related activities (administrative, sports or any other) at both national and international level.”

“The adjudicatory chamber found Mr Nyantakyi guilty of having violated art. 19 (Conflicts of interest), art. 21 (Bribery and corruption) and art. 22 (Commission) of the FIFA Code of Ethics, 2012 edition. As a consequence, Mr Nyantakyi is banned for life from all football-related activities (administrative, sports or any other) at both national and international level. Additionally, a fine in the amount of CHF 500,000 has been imposed on Mr. Nyantakyi.”

Nyantakyi’s resignation

Kwesi Nyantakyi, who was also the first Vice President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) eventually resigned from all football-related positions few days after the video was aired.