Former President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kwesi Nyantakyi and one other person have been granted bail to the tune of GHS1 million with three sureties each.

Nyantakyi and Abdulai Alhassan, former Chairman of the Northern Regional Football Association, have been slapped with three counts of conspiracy to commit crime including fraud and corruption.

The two are being prosecuted following their indictment in a documentary released by investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas which uncovered supposed rot in Ghana football.

Kwasi Nyantakyi was captured in a video promising to influence the President of Ghana to award contracts to a Qatar based company who had approached the former GFA president of intentions to sponsor the Ghana Premier League.

Per the facts of the case, Nyantakyi was allegedly paid a sum $65,000 as an inducement.

He is also alleged to have made a request for $12 million to be shared among the President, Vice President and the Minister of Roads in securing lucrative contracts in Ghana.

Abdulai Alhassan is also alleged to have witnessed Nyantakyi’s signatory to a Memorandum of Understanding with the Qatar company to facilitate the transfer of money for the deal.

The two have pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The case has been adjourned to March 25, 2020 with prosecutors charged to make their disclosures before the adjourned date.

One of the counsels Nyantakyi, Charles Puozuing who spoke to the media said the charges are baseless.