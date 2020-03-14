Patrons of Citi TV’s Back To Your Village Food Bazaar were given memorable experiences with a variety of Ghanaian dishes as the Heritage Art Festival climaxed on Saturday at the Accra Metropolitan Assembly complex.

The bazaar was part of activities to mark the 2020 edition of the Heritage Month.





The bazaar was meant to reconnect Ghanaians with local dishes they seldom come across in their daily lives.

Some people were eating dishes they had not feasted on in decades whilst others were making their debuts in the local dish arena.

Indigenous Ghanaian dishes like Mpotompoto, Omo tuo, Banku, Tuo Zaafi, Kokonte, Ampesie, Ewokple among others were on sale to delighted patrons.

The foods were divided into three different villages: the Southern Village, the Akan Village and the Northern Village which had corresponding dishes on sale.

Aside from the food, various artists returned with their various exhibitions.

Accra’s biggest canvas also remained a major attraction as various patrons made their contribution to the mural which advocated for a cleaner Accra.

The Heritage Art Festival commenced with a symposium on March 12, 2020.

The Heritage Month 2020 was powered by Citi FM, Citi TV, with support from the Accra Metropolitan Assembly and the Ghana Tourism Authority.