Government through the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development (MLGRD) in collaboration with the various security agencies on Tuesday embarked on a clean-up exercise at the Agbogbloshie market in the central business district of Accra.

The exercise followed the massive disinfection of about 138 markets in Accra last Monday by the Local Government Ministry to ward off the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The security agencies that took part in the exercise included personnel from the Army, Navy, Prisons and the Police Service.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the exercise, the deputy Minister for Local Government and Rural Development, O.B. Amoah said that it was the dream of government to clean and maintain sanity in the country’s markets centres.

He said while the disinfection exercise was ongoing, authorities noticed how filthy the market places were and decided to embark on the exercise.

According to him, the clean-up exercise will continue as many measures had been put in place to keep various markets clean to protect the market women from any outbreak.

On the disinfection exercise, he stressed that it was carried out by the government through the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development.

Continuing, Mr. Amoah indicated that the disinfection exercise would soon be extended to the remaining 15 regions, adding that it formed part of government’s efforts to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus, especially in markets centres.