The Majority Leader, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu is demanding sanctions for persons found culpable of the theft of hand sanitizers in Parliament.

According to him, some persons within the house are sabotaging the efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Parliament.

Speaking in Parliament, Kyei Mensah Bonsu who is also the Minister for Parliamentary Affairs called for the activation of the CCTV cameras in Parliament to deal with the rising theft of sanitizers.

“What we are beginning to notice is that a few individuals are draining the sanitizers and taking them away. We need to activate the CCTV’s and anybody who is caught in this is not only going to be named and shamed but appropriate sanctions will be applied.”

The hand sanitizers were placed at vantage points in a bid to strengthen measures against the pandemic.

Sanitizer and its associated issues

With education around coronavirus in the country gaining attention, citizens are advised to follow good personal hygiene rules including washing of hands and the use of sanitizers as and when necessary.

This is a risk reduction and preventive measure to contracting the pandemic disease.

Some supermarkets and shops in Ghana have begun selling hand sanitizers at outrageous prices following the announcement of some confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the country.

In Ghana, some shops have increased the prices of hand sanitizers by an astronomical margin of almost a hundred percent to a thousand percent.

Fumigation in Parliament

The Speaker of Parliament recently ordered the immediate fumigation of the precincts of the House during sittings on Tuesday, March 16, 2020.

This forms part of measures to prevent a spread of Coronavirus in the House.

“The fumigation of every inch of Parliament where we operate should be done immediately. Tomorrow we should see progress in that regard.”

“This is rather important. Some have made very serious arrangements and rearrangements and we should continue to consider these…Even in the matter of state of emergency, Parliament must be around to take steps,” the Speaker said.

The Speaker of Parliament had earlier on advised MPs to shun greeting by handshaking and physical contact.