A 24-year-old man, Abdulai Karim, is in the grips of the Bono Regional Police Command for allegedly robbing and raping his victims.

He was arrested on Sunday, February 23, 2020.

According to the Police Command, Abdulai Karim has allegedly been robbing and raping female victims since 2019. He alleged to have raped 11 women in all.

“The suspect has been attacking and robbing and raping female victims in and around Sunyani since the year 2019. The suspect will usually attack the victims at gunpoint,” the Bono Regional Police Commander, DCOP Owusu Boateng, said at a media briefing in Kumasi.

Recent arrest

On February 11, the Upper East Regional Police arrested a suspect with links to robbery, rape and murder cases in Koforidua.

The suspect, Pius Anuduabil, had been on the police wanted list for the past two years.

In the most recent crime statistics in the public domain released by the Ghana Police Service, rape cases increased by 3 percent in 2017 compared to 2016.

Per the Annual Crime Statistics, whereas a total of 497 rape cases were recorded in 2016, the figure went up to 514 in 2017.