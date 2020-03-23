A stranded trader from Yeji was left fuming after realising that he was tricked into buying baby lotion for GHS70 at Kumasi in the Ashanti Region instead of a hand sanitizer.

He came to the realization after interacting with the Citi News team covering the disinfection exercise at the Adabraka Market on Monday, March 23, 2020.

After Citi News team gave him some drops of sanitizers to protect him from COVID-19, the trader was furious at how he had been misled.

“This feels different from what I have. No matter the cost, I would not have bought the sanitizer. I do not know what a sanitizer is and the seller should have explained to me that the product was not a hand sanitizer. I bought it because I wanted to protect myself. I will now have to stop using it because there is no point. I would not have realised it if you did not inform me,” he complained.

Sanitizers are on high demand around the world, given that it is believed to reduce the risk of catching certain infections including COVID-19.

Recent government interventions

Ghana’s most recent measures to combat the pandemic have been to close all its borders.

The border closure is to last for two weeks according to President Akufo-Addo though it will not apply to goods, supplies and cargo entering the country.

Ahead of the closure, all travellers who were allowed into the country were quarantined.

The government expects to improve testing for the virus as it is in the process of securing some 50,000 test kits.

All persons who may have come into contact with any patient who tested positive for the virus will also be tested.

The Ministry of Health is also engaging the services of retired and new health professionals as the country braces itself for a potential surge in the number of infections.

Confirmed coronavirus cases in Ghana currently stand at 24 with one of the patients dying.