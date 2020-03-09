Constituents at Manhyia South have commended their Member of Parliament (MP) for what they described as his selfless efforts in bringing development to the constituency and improving the well-being of the people.

The constituents cited the improvement in the education and health sectors, the rehabilitation of roads within the area as some of the developmental issues that the MP, Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh has been pursuing to benefit the populace.

A section of the constituents made the remarks during an interaction with journalists when Dr. Opoku Prempeh spearheaded a free health screening exercise for residents of the Dichemso electoral area.

A total of ten (10) medical doctors and seventeen (17) nurses were brought in to screen about 500 residents for various ailments including; Hypertension, Diabetes and Hepatitis B for free.

The officers referred cases that were severe to either the Manhyia Government Hospital or the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

Head of the medical team for the Health Screening exercise, Dr. Boston Frimpong said the selection of the three ailments for the screening was based on the prevalence of related cases within the Ghanaian society.

He revealed that cases of Hypertension came up as the ailment most of the beneficiaries had.

He added that “after they go through the screening process, we have two medical doctors at one place where the people with high values are referred to for advice. And if there is a need for further referral to either Komfo Anokye or Manhyia hospital, we do so”.

Some of the beneficiaries praised the MP for organizing such exercises for the less-privileged and the vulnerable in society.

Most of them were excited about the opportunity and thanked Dr. Opoku Prempeh for the gesture and indicated that this was not the first time such exercise was being done for the constituents.

One of them, Evelyn Yeboah said “such exercises have really helped. I can testify that my health condition has improved following the chance I had to join in some of the free health screening organized by NAPO.”

Most of the beneficiaries said they seldom visit the hospital for a medical check-up so, they depend heavily on the health screening exercise the Manhyia South MP organizes for them.

“I feel so excited and good about this help NAPO, our MP is providing for us. I would like to commend the MP for his consistency in ensuring that his constituents are healthy and fit always,” another beneficiary said.

The medical officers also spent the time to give medical counselling to beneficiaries on how to take good care of themselves and stay healthy.