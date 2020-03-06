The Ghana Education Service (GES) has told schools Monday, March 9 will not be a holiday for them following the Independence Day celebration.

Schools have been given a day off in the past because pupils nationwide take part in march pasts at various ceremonies marking the independence celebrations.

But Ghana’s 63rd celebration fell on a Friday this time around.

In a statement issued by the GES, the service said: ”It is expected that teachers, pupils and students will take advantage of the weekend to rest and fully refresh themselves to resume academic work on Monday 9, March 2020.”

The GES also congratulated teachers and pupils for their efforts in the celebration nationwide.

The National Independence parade was held at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on the theme; Consolidating Our Gains.