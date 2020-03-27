All is set for the disinfection of markets in Kumasi and parts of the Ashanti Region today [March 27, 2020].

The exercise, which started in the Greater Accra Region earlier this week, forms part of Government’s efforts to prevent the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Ghana.

Traders, shop owners and leaders of various trader groups have already pledged to comply with the directive to close their shops to allow for an effective exercise.

Citi News’ Hafiz Tijani reports that no shop had opened as of 6 am today, Friday [March 27, 2020].

He said the sprayers were yet to be dispatched to commence the exercise within the capital while those to conduct the disinfection in other parts of the region have already left Kumasi.

The Metropolitan Chief Executive of Kumasi, Osei Assibey Antwi who spoke to journalists in Kumasi on the preparations for today’s exercise said traders have been sensitized to ensure a successful exercise.

“We have disseminated the information to all the markets that we mentioned. In the Ashanti Region, we have more than 268 markets. We’ve told the traders who normally bring their wares to come and sell in our various markets not to bring them.”

Exercise to cover transport terminals

He said the exercise will be carried out in transport terminals too.

The MCE said the Kejetia transport terminal, as well as other major ones within the metropolis, will be disinfected.

“This exercise will not take place in only markets. It will take place at Suame Magazine, Asafo Magazine and even the Kejetia lorry terminal. All transport terminals, the exercise will cover them.”

Panic buying hits markets

A day before the exercise, business heightened in most markets in the region as many thronged the market centres to buy goods and wares ahead of the disinfection exercise.

Some buyers lauded the initiative but asked for more sensitization.

“The whole market will be closed on Friday so I have to rush in and buy a few things. I came all the way from Bekwai. The market is busy and crowdy and it’s scary because of the coronavirus,” one gentleman remarked.

Another lady lamented that “it’s okay but more measures have to be put in place because we are not safe in Ghana. They are announcing that everybody should wear gloves and cover their nose but when you come to the market here, they are not taking it seriously. They are not covered.”