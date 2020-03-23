The Local Government Ministry says the disinfection exercise being done in markets in the Greater Accra Region will be extended to markets in other regions in the coming days.

According to the deputy sector Minister, OB Amoah, after the exercise ends in the capital on Monday [March 23, 2020] it will be carried out in markets in other regions throughout the week.

“It is supposed to be a nationwide exercise. We are starting from Accra today and we are hoping that during the week, all the other regions will also have their turn,” he said in an interview on the Citi Breakfast Show.

OB Amoah said traders in the capital are expected to return to the markets to go about their regular duties on Tuesday, March 23, 2020, however the exercise may continue into Tuesday should the sprayers leading the disinfection exercise fail to complete the task today.

“Usually, if you have such massive disinfection, obviously, the outcome will mean that you have to do some cleanup and if they are not able to finish today, then it means it may affect tomorrow. But we just earmarked a day for this exercise so that tomorrow, they can go back to the market,” he added.

About 1,300 sprayers will be disinfecting 137 markets in 28 districts of the Greater Accra Region today, Monday as part of measures to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Ghana.

A document sighted by Citi News indicates that about 10 sprayers have been assigned to each market.

The sprayers will use Chlorine Dioxide and Sodium Hypochloride for the disinfection exercise.

The decision to disinfect the markets was arrived at in consultation with the various market leaders in the wake of the increasing cases of COVID-19 recorded in Ghana.

The virus has so far infected 24 people in Ghana, with one of the infected patients dying.

Find below a list of the affected markets: