A new channel has been launched by Multichoice for music lovers in Africa.

The new channel, Trace Jama has been launched exclusively to DStv and GOtv subscribers.

This music channel dedicated to Ghanaian music, arts and urban pop culture went live on DStv and GOtv on the 3rd of March on all DStv packages and on GOtv exclusive to GOtv MAX customers only.

TRACE Jama, since the launch last Tuesday, has been dishing out a mix of Hiplife, Afrobeats, Afropop, Reggae/Dancehall and the wider African music, on channel 333 on DStv and 160 on GOtv.

Speaking at the launch event at Hiplife Grand Papa’s pub, Lanre Masha, GM, Music & Editorial at TRACE could not hide his excitement that finally Ghanaian musicians and producers now have a window to the world to showcase our creative works on Africa’s biggest pay-TV platforms DStv and GOtv.

He explained that TRACE Jama will also screen a collection of worldwide urban acts laced with exclusive specials, documentaries, Hip Hop, R&B, Afro Pop, Reggae and best video mixes for the African market.

Managing Director of MultiChoice Ghana, Cecil Sunkwa-Mills in his speech said: “The addition of this will not only open a window for us to showcase the rich Music, Art, Culture and lifestyle trends from Ghana to the World but will also cement Ghana’s position as a cultural hub in the sub-region.”

Adding that “as a business, our focus is to bring the best mix of local and international content to the homes and hands of our customers” and “we will continue to find ways to ensure the best content from Ghana is distributed widely across the continent.”

Stakeholders in the Music industry who attended the launch event commended MultiChoice and TRACE for launching this channel on the heels of the successful ‘Year Of Return’ initiative.

The President of the Creative Arts Council Mark Okraku Mantey urged creatives to ensure their works edify the country’s enviable positive reputation.

On his part, the CEO of the Ghana Tourism Authority Akwasi Agyeman praised MultiChoice Ghana (DStv and GOtv) for consistently promoting Ghana widely through annual Ghana Festivals Channel, adding that the launch of the TRACE Jama channel comes at a time when Ghana is seeking to attract more tourist visits as part of the ‘Beyond The Return’ campaign.

Musicians and Producers can submit their videos via this link for it to be aired on the Trace platforms https://tracetv.typeform.com/to/nqewWj .