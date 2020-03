After a long wait, Myra Kay has released her first single for the 2020 Music year.

The Team AVO act takes the Afro-dancehall genre of Ghanaian music with ‘Prove It’.

In the song, a man falls in love with the singer but because mere words don’t make love true, he is compelled to go beyond his words to show he really means it.

The song was produced by JaeMally Beatz.