It is unbelievable how this deception of a ‘hair in the Bible’ is catching up with many people and getting them deceived. Is it really true that many people have gone back to their Bibles to check if they could find a piece of hair in there? Unbelievable!

Well, a good knowledge of the Bible will tell us not to follow such deceptions. The fact that many people rush to follow this only reveals that they are not “grounded” in the word.

Hosea 4:6 reveals: “My people are destroyed for lack of knowledge”.

Our ignorance of the word of God makes us susceptible to deception which in turn leads to our destruction. We are also told that Satan is most dangerous when he pretends and presents himself as an agent of darkness (2 Cor. 11:14). In such appearance, he does things that are close to what God does or does what people may easily accept as the right thing when in actual fact, he is still in the same old game of deceiving people to their destruction.

Come to examine Acts 16:16ff where Paul encounters a demon-possessed girl who had Satan masquerading as an angel of light through her. Though this lady was demon-possessed, she kept declaring what seemed to be the truth about Paul and his team: that they were true men of God who preach the way of salvation. One day Paul got fed up and commanded the demon to come out of her. Then what happened reveals it all: the demon left her. Then it became clear: “oh it was a demon in operation, not God.”

That, someone, said during the national day of prayer and fasting ‘God’ visited her and showed her that the way to deal with the COVID-19 virus is by drinking water that had had a mysterious hair found in the Bible placed in it should not be taken hook line and sinker.

Africans easily give way to anything close to God and the Bible and that’s where we must be careful! When the devil brings any deception coated with ‘Bible colours’ we must not follow him.

Let the Holy Ghost in you lead you as a Christian. The Bible is God’s word to be read and studied, not a fetching ground for so-called hair for healing.

Rise up and don’t be deceived.

Be grounded in Christ and don’t be easily deceived by any wind of deception of the enemy. No matter what approach he adopts, he is still the same old serpent, and he comes to steal, kill, and destroy. Don’t follow him!

The author, Pastor Ebenezer Hagan is the National Youth Director of The Church of Pentecost