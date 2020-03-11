Residents of Adibo in the Northern Region earlier today [Wednesday] prevented leading members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) from visiting a site under the One Village One Dam project in the community.

The party’s Moments of Truth Series team led by its National Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi was in the region to expose what they say are lies by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government about its flagship programme, One Village One Dam.

At Adibo, the residents who are mostly NPP supporters prevented the NDC and the media from taking pictures and videos of the site.

The angry residents came out with sticks and stones.

The situation would have been chaotic without the intervention of the Police.

Earlier, the team visited the dam at Nakpache where the Communication Officer of the opposition party said the next NDC government will investigate and prosecute NPP officials involved in the alleged shoddy construction of the One Village One Dam project.

NPP government officials will answer for ‘shoddy’ 1V1D implementation – NDC

Sammy Gyamfi said a future NDC government will hold the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government officials accountable over the purported shoddy implementation of the one village one dam project.

He said the Minister for Special Initiatives, Madam Hawa Komson will be prosecuted for causing financial loss to the state.

“Their day of accountability, [and] their day of reckoning is fast approaching and will surely come because this is sad, this is painful, this is insulting to the people of the North. You cannot promise people dams and serve them with these dried up excavator ponds we are seeing here. You cannot waste the taxpayers’ money and still have the effrontery to mock us by celebrating these dams.”

“Whether it is the State of the Nation Address or whether at government town hall meetings, you see them parroting this shoddy work, this waste as a significant achievement. They knew ahead of time that these dams will not stand the test of time. They knew that these so-called dams could not serve their intended purpose and yet they went ahead with it. It does not matter how long it takes, as long Jesus tarries and the world does not come to an end, they will answer for their crimes.”

The government in the past has said that, contrary to reports of shoddy work in the first phase of the project, they are impressed with the work done so far.

But the NDC has consistently demanded a complete overhaul of the project urging the government to realign its funding to produce standard dams.

There are concerns that the implementation of the policy has been subpar.