The Northern Regional Security Council has temporarily banned group hunting and its related activities in the region in order to check the spread on the novel coronavirus pandemic.

A statement signed by the Northern Regional Minister and chairman of the REGSEC, Salifu Sa-Eed, said the move forms part of measures put in place to ensure compliance with the presidents directive to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent measures outlined by the government to deal with the issue, a number of stakeholder engagements have been held in the Northern Region to ensure compliance to all the directives,” the statement noted.

The statement also indicated that the move was also initiated by calls from some traditional leaders who opined that the mode of transport of hunters when going on hunting trips may help spread the virus.

“As part of the measures, the Regional Security Council has accepted the call by some traditional leaders for the immediate ban on group hunting and its related activities in the region. This directive takes cognizance of the large number of people who usually pack themselves in vehicles for this activity and the danger it poses to the required social distancing protocol outlined to prevent the spread of the pandemic.”

The statement further indicated that law enforcement agencies have been tasked to enforce the ban and hand appropriate punishment to those who will go against it, it also called for cooperation from religious leaders, traditional leaders, opinion leaders, youth groups, civil society organizations and everyone else.

Find the full details of the statement below

Coronavirus cases in Ghana rise to 16

The novel Coronavirus cases in Ghana have increased to 16.

The five new cases are all in the Greater Accra Region.

The latest update confirms fears community spreading has begun in Ghana.