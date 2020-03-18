The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has declared a three-day fasting and prayer session to seek God’s intervention following the COVID-19 outbreak in Ghana.

According to the NDC, the three-day exercise will begin on Friday to Sunday, March 20 to 22, and will be done in their various homes.

“The NDC hereby declares nationwide 3-day fasting and prayer which is to be observed from our various homes starting Friday, 20th to Sunday 22nd March 2020. We encourage all our party faithful and well-meaning Ghanaians to fervently pray for the speedy intervention of the Almighty God in this situation,” the party said in a statement.

The statement signed by the NDC National Chairman, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo called on all members of the party as well as well-meaning Ghanaians to take this exercise seriously.

“In view of the novel COVID-19 pandemic which is rapidly spreading across the world and urgently raising the need for global leaders to take extraordinary measures to contain its drastic threats, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) calls on all its members and supporters, as well as well-meaning Ghanaians (Christians, Muslims and all other Faiths), to seek the face of God Almighty our only and forever reliable hope.”

The party further encouraged all Ghanaians to observe the precautionary measures and directives as outlined by the World Health Organization and the Ghana Health Service.

Find below the full press release

THE NATIONAL DEMOCRATIC CONGRESS (NDC) DECLARES A NATIONWIDE 3-DAY FASTING AND PRAYER AGAINST CORONAVIRUS

In view of the novel COVID-19 pandemic which is rapidly spreading across the world and urgently raising the need for global leaders to take extraordinary measures to contain its drastic threats, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) calls on all its members and supporters, as well as well-meaning Ghanaians (Christians, Muslims and all other Faiths), to seek the face of God Almighty our only and forever reliable hope.

The NDC fully supports the need for every person in Ghana to strictly observe the precautionary measures and directives outlined by the mandated health regulatory bodies and the government in our collective effort to eliminate this debilitating disease which currently has no known cure.

Even though the stringent but necessary measures being implemented not only in Ghana but by various governments across the world grossly affect our usual ways of life, especially our gathering and fellowship in the house of God, it does not and should not affect our relationship with our Maker in any way in seeking His divine intervention in this undesirable situation.

The holy scripture says in 2 Chronicles 7:14 that, “If my people who are called by my name will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, I will hear from heaven and will forgive their sins and restore their land”, our faithful God is ever ready to help us in our needs.

Deuteronomy 4:7 says, “For what nation has a god as near to them as the Lord our God is near to us whenever we call on him?” Those who know Him will always call on Him.

It is obvious that the world is not in normal times, as this monstrous disease threatens our very existence. Turning to our Maker at this point is therefore non-negotiable.

The NDC hereby declares nationwide 3-day fasting and prayer which is to be observed from our various homes starting Friday, 20th to Sunday 22nd March 2020. We encourage all our party faithful and well-meaning Ghanaians to fervently pray for the speedy intervention of the Almighty God in this situation.

Although the NDC is aware of the consistent and fervent prayers of our Religious bodies and Leaders for the country, we humbly implore the able Leaders of the Christian Faith in Ghana to heed to this all-important call. We also entreat the Office of the National Chief Imam and the Head of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission to offer special prayers on Friday for the Nation, by means of their newly adopted ways of worship following the temporary suspension of public gatherings.

In God we Trust!

In Him lies our strength!!

With Him, we shall surely prevail soon!!!

SIGNED,

Hon. Samuel Ofosu Ampofo

( National Chairman of the great NDC).

Duncan-Williams declares 30 days of prayer over COVID-19 outbreak

The General Overseer of the Action Chapel International, Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams has declared 30 days of prayer for the country following the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

Speaking in a broadcast to his church members and the general public, Archbishop Duncan-Williams also announced that his church welcomes the decision by President Nana Akufo-Addo to ban all public gathering activities including church services.

He added that all church services have been moved to social media for the time being.

Archbishop Duncan-Williams disclosed that together with other senior Pastors of his church, he will be praying for the nation every 3 hours to “vanquish the powers behind the coronavirus”.

He was optimistic that after the 30-day prayer marathon, Ghana will return to normalcy.

In a related development, the International Central Gospel Church in a statement issued and signed by its General Overseer, Dr. Mensa Otabil on Monday, March 16, 2020, also described the measures been put in place by the president as proactive and the church fully support it.

“Being part of the global world, COVID-19 reached the shores of our nation, Ghana, on the 12th March 2020. In response to that, on the 15th March 2020, the president of our nation announced proactive emergency measures aimed at arresting the spread of the virus.”

The church further indicated that it will conduct its worship as a congregation through its online platforms.

“Beginning from today, we will conduct our worship as a congregation through our online platforms. We will use the ICGC App as our primary source of communication and place of fellowship. We, therefore, urge every member to download the My ICGC App.”

Coronavirus cases in Ghana 7

The Director of Public Health at the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Badu Sarkodie at a press briefing held on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, said Ghana has not recorded any more cases of the novel disease. So the number remains at seven.

He further said so far 381 persons who came in contact with the patients have been traced and are in self-isolation.