The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, says his party is discussing with the Ghana National Council of Private Schools (GNACOPS) on how students admitted into private senior high schools can benefit from government’s free secondary education under his administration.

Speaking at the 15th anniversary celebration of the Assin Fosu-based St. Andrews Senior High School on Saturday, Mr. Mahama said he has, as part of consultations met with various stakeholders in the education sector including the Council for Private Schools.

“At my last meeting with the Council for Private Schools, we also discussed how government can support private schools including quality and effective professional teacher development,” he added.

According to Mr. Mahama, “we cannot continue to gloss over the huge impact and the role private schools play in the development of education in Ghana”.

Mahama added that he is personally committed to enabling a partnership with the Council for Private Schools that is mutually beneficial to them and the State.

This, he said, “will include among others, a tax exemption system for certain educational tools and equipment, and tax incentives for private school operators.”

St. Andrews Senior High School was established in October 2005 by Dr. Richard Asiedu with 25 students and four teachers.

The school currently has a student population of over 4,000 with 152 teaching and 117 non-teaching staff.

Mr. Mahama commended Dr. Asiedu for his foresight, dedication and commitment to helping expand access to quality education despite the obvious challenges.

The school scored 98% in the 2018 West African Senior High School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The NDC Flagbearer urged the students to study hard, eschew laziness, avoid the use of drugs and other bad behaviours that can affect their future prospects.

He also educated the gathering on personal hygiene and how to protect themselves and others from the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

The anniversary programme was chaired by Daasebre Nana Kwebu Ewusi VII, Paramount Chief of Abeadze and Vice President of the National House of Chiefs. Also present were former Chief of Staff Julius Debrah, Minister of State in charge of Tertiary Education Professor Kwesi Yankah, the NDC Member of Parliament for Agona East Queenstar Maame Pokuaa Sawyerr, the Central Regional Chairman of the NDC and other executives of the party.