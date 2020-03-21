The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) says it is strongly against parliament’s decision to approve the Imposition of Restrictions Bill before Parliament under a certificate of urgency.

The bill seeks to empower the enforcement of actions and directives issued by government as part of efforts to curtail the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic which has affected 16 people so far.

But the NDC says portions of the bill infringes on the fundamental human rights of citizens, and gives the President unlimited powers.