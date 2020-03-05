Newmont Ghana’s Communications and External Relations team topped the list of winners at the 8th National PR and Communications Excellence Awards held over the weekend by the Institute of Public Relations in Accra.

The team beat competition to win three-team awards and one individual award making it the biggest winners of the night.

The awards included the Best PR Campaign, Best in Digital and Social Media, Best PR Organization (Extractive sector) as well as the PR Discovery of the year which was awarded to Samuel Osei, Acting Manager, Communications and External Relations at the company’s Ahafo South operations.

The annual awards programme is Ghana’s premium occasion for honouring outstanding practitioners and organizations in the Public Relations profession.

Commenting on the awards, Director of Communications and External Affairs, Newmont Ghana, Agbeko Azumah, expressed his appreciation to the Institute and team for rewarding excellence and demonstrating commitment to the business.

“At Newmont, we ensure that our work is aligned to our purpose of creating value and improving lives and we are grateful that the Institute of Public Relations, Ghana has recognized this and honoured the team. We appreciate the value that the leadership of our organization places on communications and the opportunity to contribute towards the execution of our business strategy.”

“Newmont’s inclusive environment has offered us the unique opportunity to develop and contribute towards its business strategy, “he added.

Newmont Ghana is a subsidiary of Newmont Corporation, the world’s leading gold mining business and operates the Ahafo South and Akyem mines in the Ahafo and Eastern Regions respectively. The company is Ghana’s leading gold producer and has been recognized as a major contributor to the country’s socio-economic development

About Newmont Ghana

Newmont Ghana is the country’s leading gold producer and operates two gold mines: the Ahafo Mine in the Ahafo region and the Akyem Mine in the Eastern region.

The company is a subsidiary of Newmont Corporation, the world’s leading gold business. Commercial production at Ahafo began in 2006 and at Akyem in 2013.

The Company currently employs over 5,500 employees and contractors. Its Ahafo mine was named Mining Company of the Year in 2016 and Ghana’s Corporate Social Responsibility Organization for 2018, while the Akyem mine was adjudged the Best Company in Ghana for 2015 and 2016.