In this edition of the news review on the Breakfast Daily, Dziffa Akua Ametam hosts Joyce Zempare (Deputy National Communications Director, NPP) and Joyce Bawah Mogtari (Special Aide to Former President John Mahama).

Among the topics discussed include;

1. Coronavirus outbreak

President Orders: No Travel for Public Officials – Daily Graphic

2. New voters’ registration compilation

Ghana To Lose About $150m if EC Procures New Biometric System – citinewsroom.com

3. Oil pricing politics

NPA Boss jabs NDC Over Fuel Prices – The Custodian