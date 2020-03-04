In this edition of the news review on the Breakfast Daily, David Kwaku Sakyi hosts Amma Frimpong (Gov’t Communications Team Member) and Naa Odarkai Lamptey Addy (Communications Team Member, NDC).
Among the topics discussed include;
1. Airbus scandal
Gov’t Writes to SFO for Identities of Ghanaian officials involved – The Finder
2. Compilation of new voters’ register
EC’S Biometric Verification Machines Not Obsolete – Group Opposing New Register – citinewsroom.com
3. Alleged destabilization plot
Trial of Suspects to begin in High court – citinewsroom.com