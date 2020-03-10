In this edition of the news review on Breakfast Daily, Dziffa Akua Ametam hosts Elvis Darko (Editor, The Finder) and Kwame Jantuah (Lawyer/ Fmr. Vice-Chair, PIAC).
Among the topics discussed include;
1. Security in Sogakope
● Four Suspects Arrested Over Killing of Assemblyman – citinewsroom.com
● Two COPS Nabbed Over Missing Rifle. – The Chronicle
2. Compilation of new register
Clarification Needed on EC’s Biometric System – Yaw Oppong – citinewsroom.com
3. Puni trail
Nana Addo Urged to Drop Nomination of Justice Hunyenuga to Supreme Court Over alleged breach of code. – Herald
