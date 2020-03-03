Zoe Abu-Baidoo Addo hosts Richard Kumadoe (Security and Risk Analyst) and Ibrahim-Tanko Amidu (Executive Director, STAR-Ghana Foundation) in this edition of the news review on the Breakfast Daily.

Among the topics discussed are as follows:

-Sogakope murder residents storm police station amidst violence to express displeasure – citinewsroom.com

– Coronavirus outbreak Majority of students in Wuhan don’t want to be evacuated – GHS Boss – citinewsroom.com

– Locked-up funds CBG pays 13,000 customers – citinewsroom.com