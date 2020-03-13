The Volta Regional Directorate of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) has presented 16 motorbikes to its municipal and District offices in the Volta and Oti Regions.

The bikes were meant to facilitate the work of the Authority in hard to reach communities of the two regions.

Volta Regional Director for the Authority, Joseph Hormenyo, told Citi News the insurance scheme has exceeded its target for the Volta and Oti Regions for last year by 102%” and hopes the bikes will further ”enhance the work of the decentralized offices of the Health Insurance Authority in the Volta and Oti Regions”.

Mr. Hormenyo further urged all Ghanaians who are yet to subscribe to the insurance scheme to do so as it serves as “a major help in time of need”.

He said even though the insurance does not cover all conditions, it still “reduces the cost of health care significantly for its members”.

The Regional Minister, Dr. Archibald Letsa, who handed the motorbikes over to the Regional directorate urged the officers “to use the vehicles for their intended purposes and not convert the motorcycles into commercial ones”.

The Minister further praised the office for exceeding its set target for the past year describing it as ”a show of excellence”.