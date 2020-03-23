Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced the country’s first death from coronavirus.

In a tweet, NCDC said the victim was a 67-year-old man who returned to the country following a medical procedure in the UK.

He had underlying medical conditions and was undergoing chemotherapy.

In Ghana

Ghana also lost one of the persons confirmed with the virus on Saturday, March 21.

The deceased, a 61-year-old Lebanese man, reported to a health facility in Kumasi with a fever and cough.

His temperature was 39.4 degrees Celcius.

It is not clear whether his death was a direct result of the virus as it was reported that he already had underlying conditions.

A deputy Minister of Health, Alexander Abban, told Citi News that “the information I got from the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service is that that person [the Lebanese man] has died. He died today.”