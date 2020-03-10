The New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ashanti Region has disqualified nine persons seeking to become parliamentary candidates on the ticket of the party ahead of its parliamentary primaries on April 25.

According to the party, the nine persons did not meet the requirements as stipulated in the NPP constitution.

Speaking to Citi News, Ashanti Regional Secretary of the party, Sam Pyne stated that the aspirants who were unhappy with their disqualification could appeal.

“The party has regulations and some of the rules are that if you are dissatisfied with the recommendation of the National Vetting Committee which came into the region, you will need to write your appeal to the National Appeals Committee for them to look at it,” he said.

He further noted that aspirants in the race could also petition the Committee in case of any misunderstandings.

“This is not only about those who are disqualified. It is also about those who are in the race. There could be people we didn’t receive enough information on. If there is a petition against any of them from those who have already been recommended by the National Executive Committee to look at, you can send it,” he added.

The ten-day exercise in the Ashanti Region saw 121 candidates aspiring to be Parliamentary candidates being vetted.

After the exercise, 106 have been recommended to the National Executive Committee of the NPP for consideration.

Five people voluntarily withdrew from the contest whereas fifteen others are contesting unopposed.

These include Suame Member of Parliament and Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, Member of Parliament for Bekwai and first Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joseph Osei Owusu, Minister of Education and Member of Parliament for Manhyia South, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Deputy Education Minister and Member of Parliament for Bosomtwe, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, Sports Minister and MP for Atwima Mponua, Isaac Asiamah as well as Asokwa MP, Patricia Appiagyei.

NPP primaries slated for April 25

The NPP will hold its Presidential primaries on April 25, 2020.

The party will also be electing the remaining Parliamentary candidates on the same day.