ALCOHOLIC BITTERS NOT TREATMENT FOR COVID-19

Mampong – Akuapem: Following the outbreak of COVID-19 /Coronavirus in Ghana in recent days and the collective efforts of the government and people of Ghana in dealing with this disease, the Centre for Plant Medicine Research (CPMR) is concerned about social media postings alleging that alcoholic bitters could be a substitute for hand sanitizers in seeking to prevent the coronavirus infections.

CPMR wishes to make it known that no herbal bitters or local gin could be a viable substitute for hand rubbing. This is due to the fact that:

For a sanitizer to be effective in ridding the hands of coronavirus, sanitizers must have 60-95% alcohol by volume, and

That alcohol content for bitters on the market is often less than 45%.

Thus, clearly, such bitters and their alcohol contents are inadequate as a sterilizing measure against COVID-19.

CPMR also wishes to place on record that no known medicinal plant, or herbal product or local gin has, at yet, been proven to be efficacious against COVID-19..As a research centre of excellence, however, we are engaging with our various partners and stakeholders including the Ministry of Health and Traditional Medicine Practitioners to explore research opportunities in the fight against COVID-19 using herbal medicine.

CPMR hereby advises the public to be mindful of false information and also adhere to the Ghana Health Service guidelines regarding COVID-19.

These guidelines include:

Frequent cleaning of hands with soap under running water or the use of alcohol-based sanitizers.

Covering cough with a bend of the elbow or tissue paper.

Maintaining a distance of at least one meter from people coughing or sneezing

Regular physical activities

Regular intake of water and

Lastly, ensuring personal hygiene.

Confirmed cases in Ghana

Four more cases of Coronavirus have been confirmed in Ghana.

Ghana has a total number of cases reported in the country.

This was announced by the government yesterday, March 15, 2020, at a press briefing to update citizens on the outbreak of the Novel 2019 (COVID-19) in the country.

The government said three of the cases were recorded in Accra while one other was recorded in the Ashanti Region.

The Director of Public Health at Ghana Health Service, Dr. Badu Sarkodie who provided updates on the country’s cases said the new cases were also imported into the country.

He said two of the cases were confirmed on the 13th of March 2020 while the other two were confirmed on 14th March, 2020.

How to protect yourself

To prevent the spread, the standard recommendations coming from the WHO is regular hand washing, covering one’s mouth and nose when coughing and sneezing, thoroughly cooking meat and eggs.

People are also advised to avoid close contact with anyone showing symptoms of respiratory illness such as coughing and sneezing.