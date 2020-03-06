The Noguchi Medical Research Institute is investigating a suspected case of the deadly COVID-19 in Ghana.

The case involves a Ghanaian woman based abroad who returned to the country for a medical procedure.

Director of Public Health at the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Badu Sarkodie who confirmed the development to Citi News said the suspected patient reported to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital on Friday afternoon.

“This is the second time the teaching Hospital is recording a suspected case of the deadly disease. The first one which involved two Chinese nationals tested negative after examination and testing by the Noguchi Medical research institute. Dr. Badu Sarkodie tells Citi News the Noguchi medical research institute is expected to complete the tests on the latest case by close of day.

“Yesterday, information reached us in the evening that there is a suspected case in Korle Bu and tests have been taken to know exactly what it is. Indeed it is suspected to be COVID-`19 and samples have been taken and sent to Noguchi Memorial Institute and I have been informed they are actively working on it so we are waiting for the report. This person is a Ghanaian citizen who was living outside the country and has come to the country for a medical procedure.”

Coronavirus: 33 suspected cases all test negative – GHS boss

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) had said 33 suspected cases of Coronavirus in Ghana had all tested negative.

The Director-General of the GHS, Dr. Patrick Aboagye however stated on the Point of View on Monday that one case, however, is still being tested,

“So far we’ve tested about 33 cases. All have proved negative. One case is being tested… All the tests were done here [in Ghana]. The tests are 100 percent sure. We have the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research (NMIMR) and the Kumasi Centre for Collaborative Research in Tropical Medicine (KCCR)… For now, the two are enough,” he said.

The Ministry of Health and the Ghana Health Service have announced various measures to prevent the virus and contain it should there be a reported case.

At the Airport, people arriving in the country are made to fill a declaration form that is used to determine their risk factors in terms of exposure to areas that have recorded cases of coronavirus.

Patrick Aboagye indicated that follow-up checks are made on all such contacts to ascertain whether or not they will show symptoms of the disease.