Organisers of Ghana Event Awards have opened nominations for this year’s edition of the awards which is in its fourth year.

In the wake of this, event organisers can file for nominations for the various categories of the awards scheme.

Ghana Events Awards which is aimed at rewarding event excellence has over the years awarded and recognised the works of event organisers in Ghana.

This year’s award scheme is powered by Eventguide Africa and Rhytmz Africa.

The nominations are opened from Friday, February 28, 2020, to May 1, 2020.

There are also new additions of categories like Event Logistics Supplier of the Year, Most Influential Event of the Year, Best Outdoor Event of the Year, Most Prestigious Event of the Year, Best Event Venue of the Year, Best Security Service of the year and Hype Man of the Year.

Individuals and event organizers can file for nominations via www.ghanaeventawards.org/nominate and also through @Ghanaeventawards_ @eventguidefrica across all social media handles and below are the various categories.