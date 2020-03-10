A New Patriotic Party (NPP) member, Kwabena Osei-Bonsu, has declared his intention to contest as an independent Parliamentary candidate in the Ahafo Ano North Constituency of the Ashanti Region.

Mr. Osei-Bonsu was unable to contest in the NPP primaries despite his best efforts and thus declared his intention to go as an independent candidate.

Addressing his supporters, Mr. Osei-Bonsu claimed he has contributed a lot to the development of the NPP in the constituency but was denied the opportunity to pick forms to contest the primary.

He believes the party wants to maintain the incumbent Member of Parliament for the area, Sanid Adamu Sulemana.

Mr. Osei-Bonsu said he felt he could not fail the youth who are calling on him to contest.

“If I failed the youth in becoming an MP in the Ahafo Ano North constituency it would be a big blow to the youth.”

He also vowed not to back down from his independent candidature.

“The National Executives know what is going on in the constituency and therefore can’t call on me to step down as an independent candidate.”

Nana Oti Addo, who is the Campaign Manager for Mr Osei-Bonsu, said it pained the youth that Mr. Osei-Bonsu had been denied nomination forms.

According to him, Mr Osei-Bonsu who is called “Action Man” by the youth has used his own resources to help the constituency, polling stations and it was also through him that the NPP won in the Maabang Community, which is a stronghold of the NDC.

A Former Nasara Coordinator, Abdul Razak said Mr. Osei-Bonsu was the one who can bring the needed development to the area and he has to follow him to win the parliamentary seat.