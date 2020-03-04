Thirty-three persons made up of 32 males and 1 female have successfully gone through the vetting process of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Bono Region as the party prepares to go for its parliamentary primaries in April.

The 33 persons as confirmed by the party would be contesting in the 12 constituencies in the Bono Region.

After the NPP’s internal parliamentary primaries, 12 aspirants out of the 33 will have the chance to represent the party within the various constituencies in the region in the December polls.

The party has discredited speculations that some of the aspirants have been disqualified.

“In the Bono Region, we vetted 33 members; 32 males and a female. Nobody has been vetted out. A lot of petitions were received against some of the candidates. We have also given out recommendations and they have been forwarded to the national headquarters for another perusal. So we are waiting for the national executives to also respond to us. Until then, nobody has been vetted out,” said Seth Asare Bediako, the Communication Director of the NPP in the Bono Region stated.

Vetting in the North East

In a related development, all 14 New Patriotic Party parliamentary aspirants contesting in the three constituencies in the North East Region have been cleared to contest by the regional vetting committee pending the outcome of the decision of the National Executives.

The North East Regional Executives of the party unanimously recommended to the vetting committee that all aspirants should be qualified to allow the aspirants to compete fairly.

The three constituencies are Bunkpurugu Constituency, Walewale Constituency, and Nalerigu.

The party will organise its parliamentary and presidential elections on April 25, 2020.

It opened nominations on January 20, 2020 and closed the process on Thursday, February 20.