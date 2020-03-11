A group of aggrieved polling station executives and members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Akuapem North Constituency are calling on the National Executive Committee of the party to allow for a free and fair contest in the parliamentary primaries of the constituency.

According to the group, a level playing field should be provided for all members in good standing who wish to lead the party in the constituency.

Two aspirants Lawyer Philip Addison and Dr. William Agyei Twumasi were disqualified by the vetting committee on the grounds that they had not nurtured their respective constituencies enough.

The group at a press conference held in Akropong discounted the claim, saying it was frivolous.

A spokesperson for the group, Eric Addo Dankwa, asked the National Appeals Committee to nullify the vetting committee’s decision.

“We call on the National Appeals Committee to reinstate Addison and Twumasi to allow for a competitive contest to select a viable and competitive winner. The constituents are not happy with the unopposed candidature. It is alien.

“We have not heard this before so if the Dokua candidature says he is qualified, he is competent, he is qualified, he has to come to the competition…That will bring the unity we are asking for.”

The constituency organizer for the Akuapem North, Nana Apppianti, however, disagreed with the group, saying Lawyer Philip Addison couldn’t prove to the vetting committee that he had nurtured the constituency over the years.

“Whenever you want to campaign, you have to wait for the verdict of the party to contest. Addison started complaining ahead of vetting so it means he has flouted the laws of the party. Addison is not qualified to contest in this constituency. It is also a political decision because every political party wishes to win elections so you cannot choose someone who will not win elections.”

Sixty-four candidates were passed in all in the region after the vetting.

The Eastern Regional Secretary of the Party, Jerry Konadu, said aspirants who were unhappy with their disqualification could appeal.

“The national party will take a final decision of the vetting committee’s report and all the proposed disqualified aspirants have the opportunity to propose the national appeals committee for their case to be heard,” he said.

The party has already held primaries for constituencies that do not have sitting Members of Parliament.