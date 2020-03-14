Nurses and Midwives have been advised by their mother association, the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA) to leave isolation units if they are not supplied personal protective equipment by the government.

The Association also urged the health workers to be on alert in the conduct of their daily routines in light of the outbreak of the 2019 Coronavirus.

The Association in a release on Friday, March 13, 2020 said health officials must ensure that protective gears are made available to the nurses and midwives who will be on the frontline working in isolation units in the four designated treatment centres for Coronavirus in Ghana.

“Nursing and Midwifery managers must ensure that Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) are available for use by all nurses and midwives working in the isolation Units in the four designated treatment centers.”

“In the event of unavailability of these logistics at the isolation centres, we strongly advise our nurses and midwives to protect their lives by removing themselves from that environment,” the statement said.

While urging nurses and midwives to carry out their jobs professionally without panic, the Association said the public must remain calm and follow preventive guidelines outlined by the Ministry of Health.

“We assure our stakeholders that the GRNMA is committed to supporting the national coordinated efforts to identify, manage, contain and prevent the spread of the virus,” the release said.

Read the full statement below: