As has been an annual ritual for Citi FM and Citi TV, this year’s Heritage Month will be climaxed with Music of

Ghanaian Origin (MOGO) concert.

MOGO 2020, scheduled for March 28, 2020, at the Accra International Conference Centre will feature Ofori Amponsah, Akwaboah, KK Fosu, Tagoe Sisters, Kwan Pa and the Evergreen Dance Band.

The whole celebration will be preceded by a number of activities.

Listeners of Citi 97.3 FM will have the opportunity to learn Ghanaian historical facts, heritage and traditions with

the on-air series.

Aside from that, there will be the Heritage Caravan which will explore 12 out of the 16 regions in Ghana, in seven

days.

The Heritage Caravan which is currently on wheels from March 1 to March 7, 2020.

From March 12 to 14, 2020, there shall be the Heritage Art Festival at the Forecourt of the Accra Metropolitan

Assembly.

This festival serves as a platform to enjoy and celebrate artistic impressions from Ghanaian artists as they showcase their work telling the Ghanaian story through art.

The art festival will be crowned off with an event that will allow you to explore the taste of Ghana for a day.

Also at the Forecourt of the AMA, on March 14, 2020, Citi FM and Citi TV will treat taste buds to delicious food from across Ghana with the ‘Back to Your Village Bazaar’.

Music is not left out in this celebration. On March 21, Citi TV will serve music lovers with great authentic Ga music

in an event dubbed the Accra Music Expo 2020.

Heritage Month 2020 is powered by Citi FM, Citi TV, with support from the Accra Metropolitan Assembly and the Ghana Tourism Authority.