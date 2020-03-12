The first prosecution witness in the Ofosu Ampofo trial has told the court he stands by the content of his witness statement despite earlier claiming that he signed the document without reading it.

The witness Benjamin Ampofo Adjei who is a broadcast journalist with Adom FM, on his appearance weeks ago denied authoring the content of his statement despite having his signature beneath it.

He made the remark during a cross-examination session by the lawyers of the accused person on Thursday, March 12, 2020.

When further pressed by the defence lawyers, Mr. Ampofo Adjei clarified that he could vouch for the content of the statement relating it with his interview with the second accused person, Kweku Boahen.

Samuel Ofosu Ampofo is standing trial together with Anthony Kwaku Boahen, a Deputy Communications Officer of the NDC, over an alleged leaked tape in which the NDC National Chairman allegedly incited violence against the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Mrs. Jean Mensa, and the Chairman of the National Peace Council (NPC), Rev. Prof. Emmanuel Asante.

The two have pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to commit assault against a public officer while Ofosu-Ampofo has pleaded not guilty to two counts of assault against a public officer.

Ofosu Ampofo challenges evidence

Samuel Ofosu Ampofo had filed a case at the Court of Appeal to challenge the decision of the High Court to accept the statement that was allegedly made by the state’s principal witness.

He subsequently filed an application to halt proceedings at the High Court to allow for the appeal proceedings to end, but the Accra High Court refused the application.

The High Court judge, Justice Samuel Asiedu disagreed with the application saying among other things that if the application was granted, it will unnecessarily delay the ongoing trial.