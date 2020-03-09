Old Mutual Ghana, a major player in the insurance and pensions industry in Ghana has once again rolled out an innovative initiative targeted at its corporate customers dubbed “Stay Healthy with Old Mutual Ghana”.

This initiative is available to all corporate customers of Old Mutual Ghana who have a Group Life Insurance with the company. This is done at no cost to the corporate customer and it is part of Old Mutual’ efforts to make our customers ‘an employer of choice in the market’.

The company rolled out its maiden session with Alisa hotel on Saturday, 29th of February 2020. The components of the session comprised of aerobics & team bonding activities for all staff of the hotel.

The session was well attended by staff of Alisa and top management of both firms, patrons were taken through a wide array of fitness exercises as well as some team bonding games such as lime and spoon and obstacle courses.

Speaking at the event, Head of corporate for Old Mutual, Ms. Emma Ocansey said, “ For us at Old Mutual, we are interested in the holistic wellbeing of our corporate partners and their staff members”, “ As their insurers we also have an obligation to ensure that their staff members are well and fit and contribute to the goals of the organization”.

“This feature of our Group Life Policy is what makes us stand out in the market amongst our competitors, as we do not only offer competitive rates but offer value added services to ensure that all staff members are fit and happy at their respective workplaces”, she added.

Speaking at the event, Country director for Alisa hotel, Mr. Herbert Z. Kongwieh said “ We are immensely grateful to Old Mutual for extending this fitness session for free to all our staff members, this goes a long way to augment what we do as employers for our cherished employees”

“We are extremely happy with this initiative and hope to collaborate more on such great initiatives going forward”, he added.