The Ghana Health Service has confirmed one new case of Coronavirus in the country.

The case was reported in the Greater Accra Region and now brings to 7, the total number of confirmed cases of Coronavirus in Ghana.

A tweet from the Ghana Health Service said, “This afternoon (17 March 2020); we have received report from NMIMR that indicated one (1) more confirmed case as positive for COVID-19 in Greater Accra Region.”

More soon.