Parliament has approved a request for tax waivers amounting to 41 million Ghana Cedis for four state institutions

Below is a list of the institutions:

1. Ghana Immigration Service sought GHS 841,000 in tax waivers on weapons,

2. Ministry of Regional Re-organisation sought GHS 708,00 for vehicles to be procured for the six new regions.

3. GHS 14 million for the Metro Mass in tax waivers to procure 100 new buses.

4. GHS 25 million for Inter-City STC in tax waivers for the procurement of vehicles.