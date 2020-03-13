Parliament has constituted a three-member ad hoc committee to recommend to the House the appointment of an auditor to audit the accounts of the office of the Auditor-General.

The Committee is made up of Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee and MP for Ketu North, James Avedzi, Ranking Member of the Public Accounts Committee and MP for Fanteakwa South, Kofi Okyere-Agyekum and will be chaired by Deputy Majority Leader and MP for Dome Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo.

The move is in accordance with Parliament’s mandate to scrutinize the accounts of the Auditor-General to ensure accountability and transparency.

The Member of Parliament for Asante Akyem Central, Mr Kwame Anyimadu-Antwi, who moved the motion on the floor of the House on Thursday [March 12, 2020] said the move is in accordance with Article 187 of the Constitution, which states that “The account of the office of the Auditor-General shall be audited and reported upon by an auditor appointed by Parliament.”

Mr Anyimadu-Antwi said the three parliamentarians who form the committee are experienced in such matters and capable of doing a good job.

The motion was seconded by the Minority Chief Whip, Alhaji Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak.