A literacy centered non-profit organization -Pencils of Promise have cut the sod for the commencement of work on a new kindergarten block for the Akwamufie Presbyterian Basic School in the Asuogyaman District of the Eastern Region.

The project, a three-unit modern structure with an office and sanitary facilities, will be fully funded and executed by Pencils of Promise to replace a long life-threatening semi pavilion that exposed pupils to harsh weather conditions.

The project which is expected to be completed in 5 months’ time will bring the number to 170 classroom block’s project which has been undertaken by pencils of promise in a period of 7 years.

Speaking at the official groundbreaking ceremony for the project at Akwamufie, Mr. Freeman Gobah the country director of Pencils Of Promise said the move forms part of efforts to solve numerous challenges in the country associated with education.

“We believe education gives future and is the way to go because if our young queens and kings are well educated we are very hopeful that we can solve the millions of problems that we are faced with as a country, all though the kids look young now by 20 years to come they are going to lead our country so it is in the right direction to help these kids since education is the key to unlock the future”.

” We have all seen the existing structure which is not a good place for our children to study, it gets very hot in the afternoon, whenever it is about to rain then they have to close school because they have no windows and there is no electricity in the classroom for the kids to learn in so we are going to change that situation in the next 4 or 5 months”.

Miss Bozoma Smith John the chief Marketing Officer at US Talent Agency Endeavor who was a guest of honor at the event also indicated that the project will ensure the kids unearth their full potentials.

“I am very honoured to come here with the Pencils of Promise team to break ground on a new kindergarten school, and also to celebrate the education system of the children of Akwamufie, given that they are the future of this region, and very much so the future of Ghana. I hope that the kids who are educated there would not just brighten this community, but would also brighten Ghana and then Africa as a whole, and of course, the world as a higher result”.

The headmaster of school Mr. Daniel Darko who was excited about the gesture told Citi News the project when completed will improve teaching and learning.

“Our current situation hasn’t been easy at all because whenever it starts to rain we are forced to close down the school, the former structure is soo dilapidated and whenever the clouds gather we need to move the pupils from that place to a well-secured place for safety. I’m soo happy and grateful to God for touching the hearts of pencils of promise to come to our aid because this new structure when completed will improve teaching and learning”.