The Northern Regional Police Command is investigating a suspected case of kidnapping involving a 21-year-old lady.

The victim, who is a resident of Poloyafong, Tamale is reported to have gone missing since Friday, 28 February 2020.

A statement from the Command said: “all efforts to trace her [the suspect] have not been successful.”

“Police strongly suspect she has been kidnapped and we are appealing to the public to be on the lookout and furnish the police with any information that will lead to her rescue. Any person with information on [the] victim or suspects should contact investigators on 0243133484 or 0243125277,” the statement added.

Four missing girls

This development comes months after some four girls were abducted and murdered in Takoradi in the Western Region.

The missing girls were declared dead by police on August 15, 2019.

The victims, Priscilla Bentum, Ryth Love Quayson, Priscilla Mantebea Kuranchie and Ruth Abakah were kidnapped in Takoradi in the Western Region between July and December 2018.

Three of human parts were found in a sewage system in Takoradi near the home of the main suspect in the case.

Police also later found a fourth set of human remains at Nkroful new site at Takoradi as part of their investigations drawing the family of another missing person, Ruth Abakah, into the case.

Police subsequently confirmed that the remains were those of the missing girls.

Samuel Udoetuk-Wills, the main suspect in the case, is already serving an 18-months sentence for escaping from jail after his initial arrest in connection with the kidnappings.