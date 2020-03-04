The Ashanti Regional Police Command will on Friday, March 6, 2020, temporarily close some public roads in Kumasi as Ghana commemorates its 63rd Independence day anniversary in the region.

According to a statement from the Command and signed by the Public Relations Officer of the Regional Command, Asst. Supt. Godwin Ahianyo, the measure is part of the security arrangements for the anniversary parade which will be held at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

The affected roads include the Afful Nkwanta and Asokwa mall traffic lights the stadium as well as the road between the Unity oil station and the T.I Ahmadiya Senior High School.

The road from “It’s My Kitchen Restaurant to Briginia will also be closed to the general motoring public with the exception of those with accreditation to enter the Heroes Park and the Hockey Pitch.”

These roads will, however, be re-opened after the event.

Designated car parking areas

Specific car parks have been designated to dignitaries as follows:

The Hockey Pitch has been designated for chiefs and their entourage. The Heroes Park for the Diplomatic Corps, MPs, Ministers and other invited guests. The score area for contingent buses. Only VVIP’s will be allowed inside the stadium. No vehicle would be allowed to park at unauthorised places or drive these roadblocks.

Alternative routes

Meanwhile, the Command has advised motorists to plan alternative routes before embarking on their journeys warning that “vehicles parked at unauthorized places and wrongly parked will be towed by the Towing Services and the owners of such vehicles surcharged”.

It also assured that Motor Transport and Traffic Directorate (MTTD) officers will be deployed to the various designated car parks to assist motorists to park their vehicles and also direct motorists to diverted roads.

Kumasi readies for celebration

Preparations are far advanced for the 63rd Independence Day Parade which will be held in the Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi.

This is the second time such an event is being held outside Accra after Tamale hosted the event in 2019.

The event which is on the theme: “Consolidating our gains” will be attended by dignitaries including Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, Keith Rowley, who is the Special Guest.

President Nana Akufo-Addo and the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and other distinguished guests will also be in attendance.

There has been a step up in rehearsal as schools and members of the various security agencies prepare for Friday’s parade.

Clean-up exercises, debates and quiz competitions have also been held as part of activities to mark the event which will take place at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on 6th March 2020.

The Baba Yara Sports Stadium which is the venue for the event has been given a facelift as the internal and external facilities of the 43,000-capacity stadium have been polished up ahead of Friday’s event.

A total of 13 schools comprising five (5) Senior High Schools and eight (8) Junior High Schools from the Kumasi metropolis will take part in the parade.

Some residents in the Kumasi metropolis say they are excited about the decision to choose the city to host the parade this year.

Food vendors are also taking advantage of the event to cash in.

On 7th March, the Bukom Boxing Arena will be the venue for a boxing fiesta christened ‘Rumble @ 63’.

School children and members of the general public will have an opportunity to interact with the military to have some insights into their operations when all military garrisons throughout the country are opened on March 14.