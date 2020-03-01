Prudential Life Insurance Ghana has honoured its top sales associates for making an outstanding contribution to Prudential’s strong growth over the past year.

The company recognized the sales performance of its key banking relationships with Société Générale and Fidelity Bank.

The top performers were presented with awards at Prudential’s sixth Annual Agency Gala and Awards ceremony at the Fiesta Royale Hotel in Accra with over 200 people in attendance.

The attendees included a representative from the National Insurance Commission, the Board and management of Prudential, members from Prudential’s bank partners and Insurance Brokers.

Since 2016, Prudential has been honouring its top sales associates with trips to South Africa, Kenya, Malaysia, Indonesia, Dubai, Singapore and in 2020 Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

For the second year running, Prudential had nine agents qualify for the globally recognized, Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT).

As part of that exclusive honour, these sales agents will be attending the Asia MDRT conference to be held in Beijing, China at the end of May.

Mrs. Jane Mingle, Chief Distribution Officer at Prudential Life said: “The objective of these trips is to give our agents a week of rest and relaxation, expose them to the world and give them an opportunity to interact with colleagues from other Prudential businesses. Whenever we travel together as a group, we attend training programmes and learn best practices from our colleagues around the continent and throughout the world.”

A new incentive, the Prudential Executive Club was launched by the CEO at the Awards night.

The Executive Club will reward agents and agency leaders who demonstrate consistently high performance over a 12 month period with benefits such as building commission income, healthcare, insurance, airtime and other amenities that will enhance their business and quality of life.

Emmanuel Aryee, the Chief Executive of Prudential Life Insurance Ghana, said: “The awards are a token of our appreciation. It is a reminder of Prudential’s pledge and commitment to support and reward its hardworking agents and staff. We are excited with the prospects of 2020 and look forward to working with the team to achieve incredible things in the year ahead.”

Prudential’s top performer in 2019 remarked: “Working with Prudential has changed my life for the better. Selling life Insurance policies is difficult but rewarding. As agents, we take our mandate of helping Ghanaians to secure their future seriously and look forward to another eventful year. We are grateful for Prudential’s support, recognition and rewards to help us grow and excel to help serve our customers.”